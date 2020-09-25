Menu

Popular Man United player emerges as late summer target for Everton

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly a late summer transfer target for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton in a move believed to be worth £6m.

Romero, 33, joined United in 2015 from Italian side Sampdoria on a free transfer and has since gone onto make 61 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

The experienced Argentinian has become quite a fan-favourite after his reliable performances have provided suitable cover for number-one David De Gea in recent seasons.

Romero’s United future has been cast into doubt in recent times after he was snubbed from the starting line-up by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the last season’s FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals.

According to a recent report from the The Sun the South American keeper has emerged as a surprise target for Everton as current boss Ancelotti looks to put pressure on Toffees’ error stricken number-one Jordan Pickford.

Pickford’s latest gaff came in his side’s 5-2 win over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday after he made a string of errors.

The report claims that Everton have already met with Romero’s representatives to discuss a potential deal and with just one-year left on his current contract, Romero could be available for as little as £6m.

