Positive injury updates for Chelsea as Lampard confirms new signing and last season’s star are back in training

Despite Chelsea doing some excellent business this summer, Frank Lampard’s plans have been spoiled a bit by injury so we probably haven’t seen his first choice XI on the pitch yet.

Christian Pulisic took a while to get going last season but he was brilliant to watch when he finally settled in. It’s never a great idea to give out labels without merit, but there were times when he was genuinely reminiscent of Eden Hazard with his ability to beat a player and drift inside.

Hakim Ziyech is more of an unknown quantity in the Premier League and he might have been forgotten about by some fans because his deal was secured months ago, but he’s also close to returning from his injury issues too:

Ziyech and Pulisic are back in training for Chelsea, but they won't be ready to play this weekend against West Brom pic.twitter.com/Xi6eDXi0aF — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 25, 2020

Clearly this weekend has come too soon for them but the game is also against a poor looking West Brom side, so Lampard should be confident of getting the victory, especially after seeing how prolific his team can be against Barnsley this week.