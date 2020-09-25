PSG are ready to move on from Chelsea midfielder if they don’t accept their loan-to-buy option

While Chelsea have done some excellent business this summer in terms on new arrivals, they’ve not left themselves in a strong position when it comes to selling their fringe players.

Everyone knows that their squad is bloated so they won’t want to keep players who won’t get a game, but the lack of movement in the transfer market means there won’t be a lot of interest either.

That will be the case with Tiemoue Bakayoko who returned this summer after a loan spell with Monaco, but there’s no sign of him getting a chance in the first team.

Reports from France are suggesting that PSG are looking to bring him in, but they don’t have the funds to simply buy him outright just now:

PSG accelerating for Tiémoué Bakayoko, who is now their primary midfield target, but will only do the deal on a loan with option to buy basis. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 25, 2020

They doubled down on that in a separate report where it’s claimed that PSG will be looking to move for Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite as an alternative if this doesn’t go through.

From Chelsea’s point of view there’s no real benefit of keeping him – he’ll be on a decent wage and it’s not like his value is going to increase by playing no football for a year, so it would make sense to simply get what they can and move on.