According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Borja Mayoral has personally agreed a move to Roma before the transfer window closes, with Real Madrid now needing to reach an agreement with the Serie A side.

Di Marzio report that whilst Los Blancos would like to sell the striker, Roma are targeting a loan move for Mayoral, who is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga champions.

Di Marzio add that a potential solution may be that the 23-year-old could agree a new deal with his boyhood club before sealing a loan switch to the Giallorossi.

It’s reiterated that negotiations between the two clubs remain in an ‘open’ status, nothing in regards to the formula of a potential transfer has been set in stone just yet.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported recently that Madrid value the striker at €20m.

Mayoral has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Levante, with the ace also having previously experienced a temporary spell with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Mayoral scored 14 goals and chipped in with four assists during his time with Levante, the centre-forward is clearly taking his game to the next level as 10 of these came last term.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have not been working on any major incomings, with everything pointing to the club saving funds for a spending spree next summer.

Los Blancos have already raised some funds with the sales of top talents like Achraf Hakimi and Oscar Rodriguez, with the Madrid outfit also netting a windfall from former ace Diego Llorente’s move to Leeds.