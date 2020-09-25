Real Madrid squad news vs Real Betis: Worrying signs of injury issues for star as he’s left out again

Although Barcelona did their best to throw the title away last season, there’s no doubt that Real Madrid’s excellent run of form after the shutdown played a huge role in winning La Liga.

There are arguments to be made that VAR was one of the biggest contributors in that run, but Eden Hazard’s return to form and partnership with Karim Benzema was brilliant to see.

The Belgian star has had plenty of issues with his fitness and potentially his weight since moving to Madrid, so there were high hopes that a decent pre-season would set him up for a great campaign.

Unfortunately it looks like the old issues are back after he was left out of the squad to face Real Sociedad, while he’s not listed in the team to face Real Betis this weekend either:

They are already looking to play catch up after a dull 0-0 draw on the opening day so a win is vital here, and but this squad should still be strong enough to get the job done.