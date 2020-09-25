Tottenham Hotspur working on £45m deal to bring Milan Skriniar to London

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly working on a £45m deal to bring Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar to the club after manager Jose Mourinho identified the Slovakian as a target to bolster his defensive options.

Skriniar, 25, joined Inter Milan in 2017 from Sampdoria in a move which cost the Nerazzurri £30.6m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto establish himself as one of Europe’s best defenders.

The resolute centre-back has made 128 appearances for Inter Milan in a three-year spell which could now be coming to an end after it emerged that Mourinho could be considering making a summer swoop.

According to FC Inter News (via Sports Witness) Mourinho has asked chairman Daniel Levy to sign a new centre-back with Skriniar at the top of the list.

The report states that Spurs director Stephen Hitchen is working alongside Skriniar’s agent Frank Trimboli in order to present Inter Milan with an initial offer of around £45m.

It is understood that Inter Milan are demanding closer to £55m for the centre-back but it has also been suggested that Spurs have already prepared a bumper five-year deal worth £22m plus bonuses for the 25-year-old.