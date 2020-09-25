Given how packed their fixture schedule has been in September, one less fixture for Tottenham Hotspur will surely be a blessing.

Jose Mourinho’s side have had Europa League qualifiers and Premier League games to contend with, so news that their postponed Carabao Cup fixture against Orient has resulted in a bye into the next round has to be welcomed.

The Daily Star report that the game was called off because a number of Orient players and staff had contracted coronavirus.

With the next round of matches in the Carabao Cup due to be played next week but those affected having to isolate for longer, there was little choice but to allow Spurs to progress.

They’ve a tough test if they want to get any further in the competition, however.

Their next opponents are London rivals, Chelsea, and with Mourinho’s former player, Frank Lampard, under pressure to deliver after a summer signing spree, this is likely to be a competition that the Blues boss will think his side can win.