Video Ben Woodburn scores for Liverpool U23 vs Man United after poor effort from Hannibal Mejbri

Watching U23 football can be tough to analyse because there’s never really anything at stake, but it does give you a good idea of a player’s attitude and how they might fit into the team.

Man United are looking to add to their attacking options and French wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri could be an option if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to look internally for solutions.

He usually plays with a lot of class and poise, but he was caught out for Liverpool’s second goal tonight and his reaction to losing the ball is not a good thing to see:

Simply standing and shrugging as your opponent takes the ball from you is never a good sign, although it is interesting to see that Liverpool’s teamwork and pressing game is prevalent in the youth teams too.