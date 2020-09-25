Crossing the north London divide isn’t something new, but it’s fair to say that any player that has done so hasn’t proved to be the most popular with their previous employers.

However, a switch from Tottenham to Arsenal is exactly what Ray Parlour was advocating for Dele Alli on talkSPORT.

Rumours are continuing to swirl around the Spurs midfielder, and with 10 days left of the summer transfer window, there’s every possibility that the England international could find himself at a new club by then.

Is he brave enough to pitch up at the Emirates Stadium though?