Menu

Video: Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg escapes sending off after 37 seconds

Huddersfield Town FC
Posted by

No sooner had the Championship game between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest kicked off than the official had a huge decision to make.

With just 37 seconds gone in the match, the ball bobbled loose and as Forest’s Harry Arter attempted to play it, Town’s Jonathan Hogg went right over the top of the ball, connecting with Arter’s shin.

It left Arter writhing on the ground in agony, and the Sky Sports commentary team were in no doubt that it was a red card office.

Luckily for the hosts, the referee didn’t think so and they remained 11 vs 11.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories Harry Arter Jonathan Hogg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.