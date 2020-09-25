Menu

Video: Lampard to have Kepa showdown after Chelsea capture Mendy

Ahead of Chelsea’s game with West Bromwich Albion, Frank Lampard has revealed that he will talk to both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero.

The showdown talks have come as a result of Chelsea confirming the signing of keeper, Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The fixture against the Baggies comes too quickly for the new signing to make his debut, and his hire gives Lampard strength in depth where he appears to need it most.

With Caballero getting no younger, but still a reasonable enough understudy, Lampard will need to decide whether to keep all three keepers or dispense with Kepa, allowing Cabellero to be Mendy’s back-up.

