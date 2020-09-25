Video: Luis Suarez’s painful Atletico Madrid welcome

No sooner had he left Barcelona, than Luis Suarez was announced as an Atletico Madrid player.

After all of the formalities of signing the contract and official photos had been done, it was time for the Uruguayan to get out on the training pitch and meet his new team-mates.

Suffice to say they seemed a little too excited to greet him.

As is customary in Spain, the players make a ‘tunnel’ for a new player to run through, getting slapped on the back as they pass.

Some of the Rojiblancos looked like they did so a little too hard, with Suarez moaning and rubbing his back as he exited the line.