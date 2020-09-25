Menu

Video: Maccabi Haifa’s Abu Fani in explicit Harry Kane rant

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Sometimes a player will do something that makes no sense whatsoever and leaves them looking like a bit of an idiot.

That certainly appears to be the case with Maccabi Haifa’s Abu Fani.

Upon realising that his team would be drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the next round of the Europa League, the player decided to launch into an explicit rant directed at Harry Kane.

Being videoed in the changing room, Fani grabbed his crotch and yelled at the top of his voice; “Harry Kane is on my co*k.”

Utterly bizarre.

More Stories Abu Fani Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.