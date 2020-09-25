Video: Maccabi Haifa’s Abu Fani in explicit Harry Kane rant

Sometimes a player will do something that makes no sense whatsoever and leaves them looking like a bit of an idiot.

That certainly appears to be the case with Maccabi Haifa’s Abu Fani.

Upon realising that his team would be drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the next round of the Europa League, the player decided to launch into an explicit rant directed at Harry Kane.

Being videoed in the changing room, Fani grabbed his crotch and yelled at the top of his voice; “Harry Kane is on my co*k.”

Utterly bizarre.