(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains where the squad’s fitness levels are

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the Reds’ performance in their Premier League opener last weekend against Crystal Palace was ‘disappointing’ but has reassured fans that the squad’s fitness levels are better.

United slumped to a crushing 3-1 defeat last weekend and as the side currently prepare for their second game of the domestic campaign against a tricky Brighton and Hove Albion, Solskjaer has explained that the side’s fitness levels are closer to where they need to be.

Speaking in his press conference earlier today, Solskjaer said: “We’re further down the line […] We need to be further down the line because last week was a disappointing one.”

