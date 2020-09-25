(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update during press conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued fans with a transfer update during his press conference earlier today.

United’s lack of transfer activity so far as sparked frustration among the club’s fanbase as midfielder Donny van de Beek remains the Reds’ single summer addition after his £39m move from Ajax, as per Sky Sports.

It has been no secret that United view Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as their number-one summer priority after the talented winger enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign last time out in a season which saw him be directly involved in 40 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite a summer of heavy links a potential move for the Englishman has failed to materialise with a proposed move believed to be in excess of £100m (The Times) now looks to be in doubt.

Elsewhere, the Reds are struggling to get a deal for FC Porto left-back Alex Telles over the line after it was reported that the Brazilian has urged his side to lower their £18.3m valuation, as per The Guardian.

Speaking ahead of his side’s second Premier League game of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, manager Solskjaer was asked whether or not fans can expect to see any more incomings or departures before the window slams shut in just over a week’s time, the Norwegian said: “As I have said so many times, I am very confident in my players and if and when something happens, both ins and outs, we’ll update you.

“In football you can’t predict too much, but for me, we’re just working.

“Working on getting better. My focus is solely on the game [vs Brighton], I can’t be thinking any other way now.

“We need three points and this game and then we can talk again.”