It’s rare to see youth team football where players lose it and tempers start to bubble over, but we’ve just seen two red cards in the U23 game between Man United and Liverpool.

The match is completely over as a contest with Liverpool being 5-1 up, but things kicked off after a really poor looking challenge from Leighton Clarkson.

You can understand that Man United’s youngster Shola Shoretiere would instantly come to his teammate’s aid, but he was a tad too forceful and he ended up seeing red for his reaction too:

Pictures from LFCTV