(Video) West Ham legend urges Chelsea star to leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
West Ham legend Trevor Sinclair has urged Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave Stamford Bridge and ‘go and make a career for himself’.

Sinclair believes Loftus-Cheek should leave consider moving away from Chelsea after a lack of game time threatens to halt his career.

The 24-year-old English midfielder joined Chelsea’s youth system in 2004 and after making his way through the London side’s academy ranks enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season.

However, despite being with Chelsea for the most part of his career, Loftus-Cheek has only managed a total of 82 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and Sinclair believes that is no where near enough.

