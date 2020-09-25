(Video) West Ham legend urges Chelsea star to leave Stamford Bridge

West Ham legend Trevor Sinclair has urged Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave Stamford Bridge and ‘go and make a career for himself’.
Sinclair believes Loftus-Cheek should leave consider moving away from Chelsea after a lack of game time threatens to halt his career.
The 24-year-old English midfielder joined Chelsea’s youth system in 2004 and after making his way through the London side’s academy ranks enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season.
However, despite being with Chelsea for the most part of his career, Loftus-Cheek has only managed a total of 82 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and Sinclair believes that is no where near enough.
? “Loftus-Cheek has not played enough football…. he has got to go.”
? “Cut that cord, go and make a career for yourself.”
? “If he does well enough Chelsea would have him back!”
Trevor Sinclair says Ruben Loftus-Cheek should leave #CFC to progress his career.
Agree? ? pic.twitter.com/BGQfJfMVsv
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 25, 2020