With Manchester United’s centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof seemingly struggling at present, former Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, is at a loss to explain why they club aren’t looking to land Dayot Upamecano as a potential new recruit.

The RB Leipzig defender is just 21 years of age and, given his recent performances for the Bundesliga side, particularly in the Champions League, there appears to be no ceiling as to how far he could go in the game.

There’s a genuine need for someone like him at Old Trafford, and Wright was almost lost for words on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, cited by the Daily Star.

“Upamecano, 21 years old, he’s probably desperate to go somewhere like Manchester United,” he said.

“Why aren’t they doing that deal? Especially when you watch how Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof played the other day.

“[…] Why aren’t they doing the Jadon Sancho deal? They are dithering, and what’s going to happen is they are going to get caught up and passed.”

More Stories / Latest News World class Man United target looks set to become available after his current club refuse to meet £400k per week wage demands Real Madrid squad news vs Real Betis: Worrying signs of injury issues for star as he’s left out again Barcelona could finally manage to offload outcast as former club look to re-sign him

United looked woeful against Crystal Palace in their Premier League season opener, and with the summer transfer window closing in 10 days time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward don’t have long to secure any new signings.

Can they really afford to miss out on both Sancho and Upamecano?