It’s never good news for a club when a player changes their agent as their contract starts to run down, and David Alaba’s decision to switch to Pini Zahavi appears to have fractured his relationship with Bayern Munich.

The Austrian star has been a key part of the Bayern team for years and his ability to play in defence or midfield is always useful, while it’s also worth noting that world class left backs are in very short supply.

He’s in the final year of his deal so something will need to be sorted soon, and a report from The Athletic doesn’t sound good.

They claim that Alaba and his agent are demanding £400k a week to stay with Bayern which is an eye-watering amount, and they go on to say that Bayern won’t go anything above £290k each week.

On top of that they won’t match his demands for a five year deal either, so it’s starting to look like he’ll be moving on from the club.

His contract situation makes things much more complicated because Bayern will need to sell him very quickly if they want to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

What they would need in that situation is a team who are in panic mode and have a tendency to overpay their players – enter Manchester United.

A recent report from Talksport confirmed that they were desperate to add another left back and the Bayern man is listed as one of their targets, so it does sound like there’s a deal to be done here.

It’s tough to justify United actually making this move because Alaba is now 28, so if they decided to meet his demands then they would be committing to paying him £400k a week when he turns 33.

He’s a fantastic player and he could solve their left back issues while also providing cover in the centre, but it does sound like his agent could be tough to deal with and the finances may not be worth it.