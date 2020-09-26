“A gift that has fallen from the sky” – Heart-warming story as Edouard Mendy’s youth teams benefit from Chelsea transfer

It’s always wonderful where a player manages to rise up from a small team to make it in the biggest leagues, but receiving a share of future transfer fees can also be vital for those smaller sides.

It’s especially important just now where there’s limited money in the games and fan numbers are either capped or not available at all, so it’s a worrying time for those clubs.

Edouard Mendy is now officially a Chelsea player after weeks of rumours, and a report from Get Football News France has detailed how much this is going to help one of his former clubs.

Mendy played with Les Municipaux du Havre between the ages of 14-19 so they were key in helping his development, and it means they’ll get a big share of his reported deal worth up to €30m.

That team will be given around €540k from this deal, which the report suggests is three times their annual budget, while also quoting their president in saying it’s “a gift that has fallen from the sky”.

They won’t be the only team to benefit as he also played for Caucirauville between the ages of 7-13 and they’ll receive an amount which is four times their annual budget, so it’s great to see this money trickle down the system and actually make a huge difference in some places.