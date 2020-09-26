Agreement reached: Liverpool’s forgotten man looks set for another loan exit as return to Germany agreed

It’s strange to think that Loris Karius is still technically a Liverpool player, but it’s clear that he has too much negative history with the club to ever appear in the first team again.

He returned to Anfield after a mixed spell at Besiktas where it’s hard to really judge how he did. Turkish football isn’t widely watched in the UK so we only got to see his bad moments, but he didn’t do enough to earn a permanent move.

Adrian is a solid choice as Liverpool’s number two and there’s no benefit to Karius to stay at the club as the third choice stopper, so it’s good to see that he’s got a chance to rejuvenate his career in Germany:

Union Berlin have reached an agreement with Loris Karius, negotiations are currently taking place with Liverpool over a 1-year loan deal, according to Kicker. https://t.co/Ze6ilDwI4p — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) September 26, 2020

The report quotes German outlet Kicker in saying that Union Berlin would take him on a one year loan deal, and he would come in to provide competition for their first choice keeper.

There are parallels with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa where Karius has a bad reputation in England that he’s not going to bounce back from, so moving abroad where he can quietly rebuild his reputation is absolutely the right thing to do.