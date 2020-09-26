Cometh the hour, cometh the man is a phrase that could easily describe Southampton’s Danny Ings over the past year or so.
The Saints’ front man was on the score sheet again on Saturday night, bagging the opener on five minutes with their only shot of a first half against Burnley.
It follows his rich vein of form which hasn’t really garnered the headlines that perhaps it should.
Indeed, according to the Sky Sports Statto official Twitter account, the goal took him to 25 since the start of last season.
? No player has scored more PL goals since the start of last season than Danny Ings (25 in 41 appearances) pic.twitter.com/SG3zp196GX
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 26, 2020
Not only that, but in those 41 games, no one in the English top-flight has scored more in the same period of time.
Only the more celebrated Jamie Vardy of Leicester City has managed to equal the same output.
If nothing else, it evidences just how well suited to Premier League football Ings is, and perhaps the only surprise is bigger teams, with respect, don’t appear to be looking at him as a potential summer purchase.
Amazing
— Bis#LFC (@Bis70148541) September 26, 2020
Underrated
— Aymen Sohayb (@Aymen_r7) September 26, 2020
Baller
— Gaz Roberts (@e5a528b1137f4d7) September 26, 2020
@ethanii ?
— Cal Nixon (@Nxn10) September 26, 2020