Barcelona recently rejected enormous €150m bid for wonder-kid Ansu Fati

Barcelona reportedly rejected a huge €150m bid for wonder-kid forward Ansu Fati earlier this summer in an offer which could have seen Spaniard become the world’s third most expensive player in history.

Fati, 17, joined Barcelona’s illustrious youth ranks from Sevilla in 2012 and has since gone onto climb his way through the club’s under-16s, under-18s and under-19s sides to become a regular in the Catalonian giants’ senior first-team.

The talented attacker has featured a total of 33 times for Barcelona’s first-team and has been directly involved in nine goals.

Fati emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils after The Times reported that the club had been trying to lure the highly-rated attacker to Old Trafford for over a year.

Despite United’s best effort, Fati remains a Barcelona player and even put pen-to-paper earlier this week and signed a new bumper deal which included a whopping €400m buy-out clause, as per Goal.

However, according to a recent report from Marca the talented forward was the subject to an eye-watering €150m (€125m plus €25 in add-ons) bid earlier this summer which could have been what prompted Ronald Koeman and co. to tie the youngster down on a new deal.

The report does not state which club made the huge offer but it does claim that Barcelona rejected the offer straightaway without even entering into negotiations with super-agent Jorge Mendes.