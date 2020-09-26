Ahead of a potential summer move away from Ajax, Sergino Dest has risked the wrath of his current employers.

The full-back, mindful of getting any injuries, apparently asked to only be a substitute in the Eredivisie game against Vitesse, according to De Telegraaf and cited by Sport.

Ajax acceded to those wishes, given that the probability of Dest leaving for either Barcelona or Bayern Munich appears high at this stage, but it’s hardly likely to have pleased them to do so.

Sport note that Dest’s preference is to sign for the La Liga outfit, and Barca have, apparently, been in talks with their former player and now Ajax’s sporting director, Marc Overmars, about the transfer.

However, as of this moment, the Dutch side have still not accepted an offer from the Blaugranes.

It’s expected that any deal is only a matter of time though.

That’s because Sport also suggest that the player has told his current team-mates that he will be leaving the club in the current window.