One step forward and two steps back is probably the best way that one can describe Jack Wilshere’s career.

Arguably one of the country’s best midfielders when fit and able, the West Ham man has never hit the heights for long enough because of persistent injury concerns.

Arsenal allowed him to move to West Ham after deeming him surplus to requirements, and it was thought that he could resurrect his career in east London.

However, the 28-year-old has managed just 837 minutes in 19 games for the Hammers since moving from the Gunners in 2018.

That’s ensured that David Moyes has now decided enough is enough, and Wilshere is once again on the look for another club.

Given his predicament, he doesn’t care where the club is because he just wants to play.

“I just want to play games and get back to the level whether that’s at West Ham or somewhere else, different country, a different culture maybe,” he said in The Times (subscription required) and cited by the Daily Mail.

“I still feel like I’ve got something to give whether that will be in England, in Italy, Spain or anywhere.

“I want to prove people wrong and most of all for myself to see if I can get myself to a high level again.

“I want to show people what I can do. Any footballer that says he’s happy being on the bench is lying. I want to play.”

It would appear that Wilshere would like to earn an England recall too, but he’ll need to get a good number of games under his belt at club level before that’s even a possibility.

One step at a time, eh Jack.