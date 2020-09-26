Ex-Manchester United ace reveals the defensive changes Solskjaer needs to make

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should start Eric Bailly ahead of Victor Lindelof from now on.

The Red Devils looked lacklustre defensively in this afternoon’s dramatic 3-2 win against Brighton, with the Seagulls posing constant problems to the Manchester outfit’s backline.

Chadwick clearly thinks that it’s time to hand Bailly a starting berth now that the ace is back to full fitness, the 39-year-old sees the Ivorian as a much better option than Lindelof, even if he’s more ‘rash’.

Chadwick, who came through the ranks for United at the turn of the century, also suggested that changing to a formation that involves three central defenders may remedy the side’s defensive issues.

Here’s what Chadwick had to say on the changes that need to be made in defence:

“To be honest I’d go with Bailly now, he’s a bit rash at times. He did well against Luton, he looked assured, he’s a fantastic athlete.”

“For 90% of the time he looks like a fantastic player, he’s a little more rash than Lindelof and he dives into things more.”

Chadwick also cited a potential issue in lining Bailly up on the same side as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the right-back looked ‘impatient’ and ‘erratic’ at times today.

Chadwick also hinted that Solskjaer should consider switching to a back three, especially now that the Norwegian has ruled out the addition of a centre-back before the transfer deadline:

“Particularly out of possession I think changes needed to be made, whether that’s a three at the back or Bailly coming in for Lindelof.”

“Barring Maguire, the rest of the spots in the back four are up for grabs.”

United were incredibly fortunate to come away from the encounter with any points at all, with Chadwick adding that the side ‘got out of jail in the end’ thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ game-winning penalty.

For those that loved today’s thrilling encounter, the sides will meet again in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, however it’s likely that both sides will considerably rotate their sides.