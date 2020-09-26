Chelsea’s 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday was full of incident, not least the fact that the Blues had to come back from a 3-0 half-time deficit.

The Baggies had roared into a three-goal lead as the west Londoners found it difficult to live with a sprightly and determined performance from the hosts.

Thiago Silva was making his debut for the visitors, and Frank Lampard had handed him the captaincy in a nice touch.

However, if the Brazilian was hoping it would be a debut to remember in a positive sense, he couldn’t have been more wrong. Particularly with regards to West Brom’s second goal.

A slip, that wasn’t too dissimilar to Steven Gerrard’s for Liverpool against Chelsea a few years back, let in Callum Robinson to score his second goal of the game.

Former Liverpool legend, and club colleague of Gerrard’s, Jamie Carragher, couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll Chelsea via his official Twitter account.

Exactly the same type of goal you tweet about every season! #WBACHE https://t.co/bi2A4WTFSs — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 26, 2020

After taking a ribbing from Blues fans for years, he clearly enjoyed the chance of settling the score.

‘Exactly the same type of goal you tweet about every season!’ he wrote.