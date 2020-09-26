“Get him out before he ruins the club” – These Chelsea fans aren’t happy with Lampard’s team selection vs West Brom

The general idea of appointing a club legend as manager means that the fans should be more accepting and give them extra time, but Frank Lampard doesn’t seem to get that support from some of the Chelsea support.

He’s been fully supported in the transfer market so there might not be anywhere for him to hide this season, although he’s still waiting for some of the new signings to get fit before getting them into the first team.

They face a fragile looking West Brom team today so they must fancy their chances of winning the game, but the starting line up has some interesting choices:

It seems like we can assume that Kepa’s time at the club is coming to an end after his benching here without Edouard Mendy being in the squad, while the decision to include Mason Mount has annoyed some of the fans too:

Mount again? Get him out before the ruins the club and sets us back for years pic.twitter.com/u0Ke2wDFzX — ?? (@ed3n7) September 26, 2020

Mason mount is the worse thing that’s ever happened to chelsea football club and that includes all the racial and xenophobia that surrounds the fans. — Sana? (@TheGhostOfS9) September 26, 2020

Mount on the wing isn’t it Champ. Smh. — party scatterer (@winger3020) September 26, 2020

Azpi for alonso and barkley/odoi or literally anyone over Mount — Dev (@17i_aep) September 26, 2020

Lampard really finds anyway to fit mount in…. ????? — Sloane (@Sloane15143364) September 26, 2020

Mason mount again ? — 7.62s La ! (@b3ssylatnl) September 26, 2020

It shows you how quickly things can change because Mason Mount was recently viewed as a great young talent who would become a key player for this Chelsea team for years to come.

West Brom leak plenty of goals so Chelsea should win this, but it will be interesting to see if Thiago Silva can have a big impact and help them tighten up at the back.