“Get him out before he ruins the club” – These Chelsea fans aren’t happy with Lampard’s team selection vs West Brom

Chelsea FC West Bromwich Albion FC
The general idea of appointing a club legend as manager means that the fans should be more accepting and give them extra time, but Frank Lampard doesn’t seem to get that support from some of the Chelsea support.

He’s been fully supported in the transfer market so there might not be anywhere for him to hide this season, although he’s still waiting for some of the new signings to get fit before getting them into the first team.

They face a fragile looking West Brom team today so they must fancy their chances of winning the game, but the starting line up has some interesting choices:

It seems like we can assume that Kepa’s time at the club is coming to an end after his benching here without Edouard Mendy being in the squad, while the decision to include Mason Mount has annoyed some of the fans too:

It shows you how quickly things can change because Mason Mount was recently viewed as a great young talent who would become a key player for this Chelsea team for years to come.

West Brom leak plenty of goals so Chelsea should win this, but it will be interesting to see if Thiago Silva can have a big impact and help them tighten up at the back.

