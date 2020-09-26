“Have to drop players after terrible performances” – These Man United fans can’t believe defender starts vs Brighton

It was never really clear what was expected of Man United this season, but a limited summer in the transfer market and being torn apart at home to Crystal Palace has quickly calmed any talk of a title challenge.

They face a tough game away to Brighton today and another defeat will leave them playing catch up at such an early stage in the season.

Only signing Donny van de Beek does mean that Solskjaer has been limited in how much he can shake up his squad, but even the impressive Dutchman starts on the bench today as well:

? The team news is in! Here's your #MUFC XI for today's game – Ole makes three changes from last Saturday's team…#BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2020

It’s still a strong looking side but the inclusion of Victor Lindelof has raised a few questions among the fans on Twitter after a dreadful showing last time out:

I love Lindelof, but you HAVE to drop players after terrible performances, this isn’t a charity club — shadow (@SesrAnime) September 26, 2020

Bailly with one leg is better than Lindelof — Shibani (@shibani_mufc) September 26, 2020

Doubting the decision to pick Lindelof ahead of Bailly. He's been nothing short of comical in his defending these past few weeks. Hope I'm wrong and he doesn't give away a cheap goal #MUFC — John ?? (@muitajk) September 26, 2020

Lindelof disaster class on the way, thanks Ole you fraud — Duhel (@Duhel14) September 26, 2020

I’ve been one of his biggest supporters but if we don’t get a result today and Lindelof is at fault for any of their goals Ole will be hearing from me ??? — KISSIMOVIC?? (@KissiRichmond) September 26, 2020

Seeing Lindelof in the starting lineup makes me ???? #BRIMUN https://t.co/tTEuIZ1Z07 — Diadem Emerald (@dollar_mint) September 26, 2020

You can point to the bench and wonder if the alternatives are much better, but it’s an important point about not rewarding failure at every opportunity.

Even the best players need to be dropped and given some motivation at times so this does suggest that the starting XI can simply do whatever they like in a game and their position will be safe.

It’s a strange one for the fans again because it might take a bad run of form to scare Woodward and co into making signings, but then it simply becomes another case of trying to save a season instead of building on last year.