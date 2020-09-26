“He has got to go” – Furious Chelsea fans tear into Frank Lampard after dismal showing vs West Brom

There were lots of little issues with Chelsea’s defence last season, but they’ve all managed to combine together to create an absolute shambles against West Brom this evening.

We’ve seen a mixture of individual mistakes and a lack of organisation which has gifted West Brom some great chances, but they’ve also been clinical and fully deserve the lead.

This is going to create some real problems for Frank Lampard because he’s spent a lot of money this summer, and it’s not clear if Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy will be enough to come in and fix this either.

Obviously the fans are absolutely furious with how things are going in the game so far, and Frank Lampard is taking a lot of the blame:

A great legend player he was for the team. But Frank Lampard can't guide this team as a coach. Sad to admit #WBACHE — Wilson (@WilsonSeema) September 26, 2020

No excuse for Lampard.He should go — Kenneth (@KenMortician) September 26, 2020

Lampard has no game plan. Nothing aside exchanging back passes.

The attack is not it at all. — Poison (@dcodedboii) September 26, 2020

Is it too early for Lampard to be relieved of his duties?? #WBACHE #lampardout — Jon Townsend (@TownsendJon80) September 26, 2020

Lampard is a goner ? — Phil (@philip_dooley) September 26, 2020

Not that i want it to happen, but if Lampard doesn’t get a grip he’s gonna get a sacking. That’s the last thing we need — ChelseaFC (@BIuesUpdates) September 26, 2020

This Chelsea team isn't compact. Everyone is like 10km away from each other, yet there no midfielder that drives ball forward except Kovasic. What's lampard teaching them in Training — Ade (@aadeyemi10) September 26, 2020

Sorry, Lampard has to go. There’s something fundamentally wrong in this teams coaching. He has got to go. — musclesglasses (@muscleglasses92) September 26, 2020

There’s still some time to get back into the game but it’s hard to see it happening at this point. The amount of money spent this summer will heap the pressure on Frank Lampard, and he needs his team to show some fighting spirit in the second half.