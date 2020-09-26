Menu

“He has got to go” – Furious Chelsea fans tear into Frank Lampard after dismal showing vs West Brom

There were lots of little issues with Chelsea’s defence last season, but they’ve all managed to combine together to create an absolute shambles against West Brom this evening.

We’ve seen a mixture of individual mistakes and a lack of organisation which has gifted West Brom some great chances, but they’ve also been clinical and fully deserve the lead.

This is going to create some real problems for Frank Lampard because he’s spent a lot of money this summer, and it’s not clear if Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy will be enough to come in and fix this either.

Obviously the fans are absolutely furious with how things are going in the game so far, and Frank Lampard is taking a lot of the blame:

There’s still some time to get back into the game but it’s hard to see it happening at this point. The amount of money spent this summer will heap the pressure on Frank Lampard, and he needs his team to show some fighting spirit in the second half.

