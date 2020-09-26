Manchester City could be on the verge of making another signing after one of their proposed targets dropped a huge hint.

The Daily Mirror suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on a £50m deal for Benfica defender, Ruben Dias.

That move was given credence by journalist, Fabrizio Romano, who announced via his Twitter account that City’s Nicolas Otamendi is likely to be included as part of the deal.

More about Rubén Dias to Manchester City.#MCFC and Benfica are negotiating on final details [add ons, Nicolas Otamendi personal terms…], final fee will be around €55m. Rubén already accepted his potential contract. ‘Here we go’ expected soon! ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

After scoring for Benfica against Moreirense, Dias left the pitch in tears according to the Daily Mirror, with his post-match words, cited by the outlet, virtually confirming his next destination.

“It was very important to score a goal. It is a special moment. I think people already understand why,” he said.

Should the move complete successfully, it would allow Guardiola to give his current centre-backs some healthy competition.

The Citizens have never really had a problem scoring since the Catalan has been in charge, but there have often been question marks about the standard of his defence.

Dias’ expected capture should solve a number of issues in one foul swoop.