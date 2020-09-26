Lyon CEO bizarrely addresses transfer speculation linking Houssem Aouar to Arsenal

Lyon’s CEO Jean-Michael Aulas has taken to his social media to address the increasing speculation suggesting star-midfielder Houssem Aouar could be on his way to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Aouar, 22, joined Lyon’s youth ranks all the way back in 2009 and has since gone onto become one of the club’s most talented players after playing a pivotol role in the Ligue 1 side’s hugely impressive Champions League campaign last season which saw them reach the semi-finals.

The creative midfielder was directly involved in 19 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season with arguably his most impressive contributions coming in the Champions League after six assists and a goal in eight matches saw the Frenchman shoot to the forefront of European footballing prominence.

Aouar has been strongly linked with a move away from Lyon this summer after we recently revealed that alongside Arsenal was also Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester City all interested in the talented Aouar. We reported that Pep Guardiola’s City had launched an initial £35m bid for Lyon’s French midfielder which was quickly rejected with the player preferring a move to Juventus.

However, as the window has progressed Arteta’s Arsenal have emerged as favourites to land the midfielder after expressing the most interest in acquiring his services.

According to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aouar has agreed personal terms with the Gunners on a five-year contract but an official fee for the midfielder has yet to be agreed with Lyon.

In response to the mounting speculation surrounding Aouar’s future, Lyon CEO Aulas has issued a statement on his Twitter account claiming that Arsenal’s valuation of Aouar is too far away from Lyon’s and that he hopes the star-midfielder will remain with the club beyond this window.

Aulas’s tweet directly translate to: Transfers: Houssem Aouar (OL) in agreement with Arsenal -? @OL there will be very few starts: for Houssem Arsenal is too far from his value: we are counting on him to play a great match in Lorient and lead OL in CL next year.”