Man United striker target addresses speculation and admits he ‘plans’ to play in the Champions League

Wolves’ Mexican striker Raul Jimenez who has reportedly been a long-standing target for Manchester United has recently addressed his future claiming that he is ‘open to everything’ and ‘plans’ to play Champions League football again.

Jimenez, 29, joined Wolves in 2019 from Benfica in a move which cost the Midlands side £34.2m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone onto become one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers.

The Mexican forward has bagged 46 goals in 102 matches in all competitions for manager Nuno Espírito Santo and has hit double figures in the Premier League in both seasons he has been with the club.

Jimenez got off to a flying start in his side’s domestic opener earlier this week as he bagged a consolation goal against title contenders Manchester City.

However, Jimenez has been heavily linked with a move to the other side of Manchester for quite some time now and according to an earlier report from broadcasters RTP the striker was ‘on his way’ to United.

Of course, that never happened and Jimenez still very much remains a Wolves player, however, the elite striker has cast doubt over his future after speaking at the Mexican embassy in London (as quoted by TalkSPORT), he said: “I have three more seasons left [on my contract],” said the 29-year-old. “If I stay here at Wolves, I’d be very happy.

“We know that anything can happen and there could be a change. I’m open to everything.

“I already had the luck to play some games [in the Champions League for former club Benfica]. It’s something incredible and it’s in my plans to play again, but first I have to do what I have to do with Wolves.”