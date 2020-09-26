Man United turn down chance to sign Filip Kostic for just £27m

Manchester United have reportedly rejected the chance to land Eintracht Frankfurt’s highly-rated attacker Filip Kostic for as little as £27m.

Kostic, 27, originally joined Eintracht Frankfurt two seasons ago on loan from fellow Bundesliga side Hamburger SV before making his move permanent during the summer of 2019 in a £5.4m move as per TransferMarkt.

The wide attacker who began his Bundesliga career for VfB Stuttgart in 2014 can play on both flanks and has been directly involved in 90 goals in 227 appearances in Germany’s top-flight.

Despite picking up a knee injury in his side’s domestic clash against Hertha Berlin last night, Kostic’s Eintracht Frankfurt career could be coming to an end after the attacker was reportedly recently offered to Manchester United.

According to Stretty News the Serbian attacker was offered to the Red Devils for just £27m but the proposed deal was rejected by club officials.

Stretty News’ report states that Eintracht Frankfurt’s offer of Kostic for just £27m was met with a firm ‘no’ from United who have come under increasing criticism this summer over a lack of transfer activity.

The Reds’ rejection of Kostic could mean the club remain confident they can successfully land number-one attacking target Jadon Sancho despite there being just nine days left in this summer’s transfer window.