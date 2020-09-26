Marcelo out for Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Betis with back injury

Real Madrid have officially announced that long-serving star Marcelo has had to withdraw from the squad for the clash against Real Betis following a last-minute injury.

Los Blancos report that the left-back has been pulled from the 22-man matchday squad after ‘feeling discomfort in his back’. The La Liga champions haven’t stated a return timeframe at this point.

The 32-year-old’s absence isn’t a massive blow in the context of tonight’s game, with Ferland Mendy cemented as the starting left-back, but it could hinder any of Zinedine Zidane’s future rotation plans.

?? Marcelo is last-minute withdrawal following back pain. — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 26, 2020

Marcelo made 23 appearances for Los Blancos last season, but the Brazilian has now dropped below Mendy in the pecking order – the Frenchman has now settled after a big-money move last summer.

The timing of the injury could be worse though, the October international break is around the corner, so if Marcelo’s knock is found to be a medium-term one, the ace may not miss many matches after all.