Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Jose Mourinho joke after dramatic Man United win

After Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 win against Brighton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was involved in an equally action-packed post-match interview with BT Sport’s Des Kelly.

Once the fallout from the advertising board literally blew over, the Norwegian showed that he keeps up with current affairs regarding his predecessor with a brilliant joke about Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

With Brighton hitting the woodwork five times, Solskjaer surprisingly exclaimed that he was happy that Jose wasn’t at the Amex Stadium to measure the goalposts.

This of course relates to Mourinho’s decision to inspect the sticks before Tottenham’s recent Europa League clash, they were in fact 5cm short and Jose’s actions led to the right sized posts being used.

Drama is following Solskjaer everywhere ? The Man Utd boss got a fright during his chat with @TheDesKelly after Brighton gave his team a fight on the pitch. Some pluses, but work to be done for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/Sul9cspWQN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Solskjaer didn’t dodge the question entirely, paying Brighton their dues for some wonderful chance creation this afternoon.

The Seagulls were incredibly unlucky to not come away from the tie with at least a share of the spoils, lively attacker Leandro Trossard hit the woodwork three times alone.

Graham Potter’s side are quickly emerging as one of the best Premier League teams to watch outside the top six, they play some lovely attacking football, which caused the Red Devils many problems today.