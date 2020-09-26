Frank Lampard is a very, very lucky man tonight, make no mistake about that.

The Chelsea manager’s tactics, or lack of them, were shown up in a completely one-sided first half against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Only some dogged determination from his charges saw them salvage a point at the death thanks to Tammy Abraham’s injury time leveller to bring the score to 3-3.

However, Chelsea got back on level terms despite their manager and not because of him.

The Blues perhaps needed a little strengthening in attack over the summer, but it was blindingly obvious from last season’s displays that Lampard’s major problems were in defence.

Thiago Silva, for all of his experience, might not be the answer, and Ben Chilwell will take time to settle.

One has to question whether that will be enough given how easily Chelsea were opened up time after time in the Midlands.

Lampard had the same problems at Derby too, so it appears that he’s not really learned anything at this juncture.

After spending so much of Roman Abramovich’s hard-earned, the west Londoners need to be better. Much better.