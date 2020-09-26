Photo – Man United star likes brutal dig at Brighton’s Neal Maupay after win

Neal Maupay is starting to develop into the kind of player who will get under the skin of his opposition, but it’s mainly due to his talent and battling qualities.

Things do tend to even themselves out very quickly in football, but Maupay went from one extreme to the other today.

He was part of a great team performance from Brighton and he managed to put them in front thanks to an outstanding dinked penalty that left David de Gea looking like a fool.

Unfortunately it completely flipped in the final seconds as it was his handball that gave away the penalty, so he went from being the hero to the villain of the piece.

This Instagram post from Sportbible pointed this out, and it’s interesting to see that Mason Greenwood has got in on the act by liking the post: