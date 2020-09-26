Menu

Photo: These fans critical of Arsenal for ‘Weekends without a game’ tweet

Arsenal FC
Social media plays a big part in the consumption of football nowadays, but the need to always want to be more engaging than your competitors can often lead to ill-advised tweeting or similar.

That’s exactly what happened this weekend with the Arsenal Twitter account on the end of criticism from supporters after they posted a tweet saying ‘Weekends without a game. Us rn (right now).’

Under normal circumstances no harm would’ve been done, but the Arsenal Ladies have an FA Cup tie this weekend and it’s a north London derby to boot.

Clearly clubs need to pay more than lip service to their women’s teams.

