Social media plays a big part in the consumption of football nowadays, but the need to always want to be more engaging than your competitors can often lead to ill-advised tweeting or similar.

That’s exactly what happened this weekend with the Arsenal Twitter account on the end of criticism from supporters after they posted a tweet saying ‘Weekends without a game. Us rn (right now).’

Weekends without a game. Us rn pic.twitter.com/3D3PaqG3Kd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 26, 2020

Under normal circumstances no harm would’ve been done, but the Arsenal Ladies have an FA Cup tie this weekend and it’s a north London derby to boot.

Clearly clubs need to pay more than lip service to their women’s teams.

Aren’t Arsenal Women playing Spurs in the quarter finals of the FA cup right now? #everydaysexism — Tanya Joseph (@tanyajoseph) September 26, 2020

Your women’s side play a NLD today for the FA Cup, but yeah no football today…. — Alex Ibaceta (@alexibaceta23) September 26, 2020

Watching a pretty big game on BBC2 right now but maybe you don’t get that channel in England. — kevin (@KevBeirne) September 26, 2020

@BBCTwo @ArsenalWFC 3-0 now WFA cup semis here we come! Exciting Arsenal taking advantage over Tottenham — Adrian Pitts MCCT (@pitts_adrian) September 26, 2020