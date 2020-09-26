Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was questioned on the performance of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in this afternoon’s dramatic 3-2 win against Brighton.

The right-back endured a difficult afternoon against Brighton, with most of the Seagulls’ clear-cut chances coming from Wan-Bissaka’s side.

It was clear that Brighton set out to overload on the 22-year-old’s flank, with the likes of Solly March, Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard all causing problems in this area of the pitch.

Solskjaer insisted that Wan-Bissaka is ‘improving’ and will ‘improve’ after this afternoon’s display.

Wan-Bissaka was also at fault for Brighton’s late goal through Solly March – which could well have lost the Red Devils two points if it wasn’t for Bruno Fernandes subsequent game-winning penalty.

The youngster picked up Neal Maupay, leaving Fernandes to mark March, the playmaker obviously isn’t a defensive player and it showed as Bruno lost the Brighton winger when the dangerous cross floated in.

Wan-Bissaka not taking up the most natural marking assignment ultimately led to United conceding and almost cost them two points, this is an area where the side will have to improve on.

Solskjaer did reiterate the ace’s strength when it comes to one-on-on defending, but it seems that Wan-Bissaka needs to round off the rest of his defensive game to alleviate some glaring concerns.