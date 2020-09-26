Solskjaer shuts down chances of Man United strengthening a key area this summer

Sometimes a squad depth should be analysed by the quality of the players rather than the quantity, and Man United’s centre back options are the perfect example.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options at his disposal, but when you look through the list it’s hard to make the case that he has enough top quality players who could be paired to create a solid unit.

Harry Maguire is the captain and they paid a lot of money for him so he’s always going to start, but he’s dreadfully slow on the turn and can be exposed too easily.

Victor Lindelof has been poor for a while now and doesn’t seem to excel at anything, Eric Bailly has the raw tools but he’s awful on the ball and is always out of position, while Phil Jones just isn’t good enough for a top level club.

Marcos Rojo could be considered as a centre back but he’s not physically imposing enough for the Premier League, Chris Smalling is still technically a Man United player but looks to be on his way out, and Axel Tuanzebe doesn’t get a look in either.

Despite all of this, Solskjaer spoke about his defenders after the win over Brighton today and doesn’t see the need to bring anyone else in:

Solskjaer is happy with his centre back options at Man United just now. Do the fans agree? pic.twitter.com/bfTEa0keCz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 26, 2020

The performance today showed how urgently they need to improve the defence to provide a solid unit to build the rest of the team on, but it looks like it won’t be strengthened this summer.