Video: Astonishing scenes as Man United score a penalty after VAR review overrules the full time whistle

This was always going to happen once VAR came into football, but the scenes between Brighton and Man United this afternoon were nothing short of astonishing.

Brighton deservedly levelled the game in the 95th minute after hitting the woodwork five times in the game, and it looked like the game was over after the ref blew his final whistle following a late header from Harry Maguire.

Some pushing and shoving followed, and it turned out the ball had hit a Brighton hand in that move, so the ref had to restart the game to give Man United a penalty after viewing the incident again:

Incredible drama as Man Utd beat Brighton with 99 minutes on the clock ? The referee had blown the final whistle, only for VAR to award a penalty for a clear handball… Bruno Fernandes buries it to win 3-2. pic.twitter.com/CP7bKhGLn7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Pictures from Canal +

Just to add to the drama it was Bruno Fernandes who scored the penalty after Neal Maupay was penalised – those roles were revered for Brighton’s opener.

In fairness it looks like the penalty was the right decision, but there’s no chance that we’ve heard the last of this.