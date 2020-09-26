Menu

Video: Astonishing scenes as Man United score a penalty after VAR review overrules the full time whistle

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
This was always going to happen once VAR came into football, but the scenes between Brighton and Man United this afternoon were nothing short of astonishing.

Brighton deservedly levelled the game in the 95th minute after hitting the woodwork five times in the game, and it looked like the game was over after the ref blew his final whistle following a late header from Harry Maguire.

Some pushing and shoving followed, and it turned out the ball had hit a Brighton hand in that move, so the ref had to restart the game to give Man United a penalty after viewing the incident again:

Just to add to the drama it was Bruno Fernandes who scored the penalty after Neal Maupay was penalised – those roles were revered for Brighton’s opener.

In fairness it looks like the penalty was the right decision, but there’s no chance that we’ve heard the last of this.

