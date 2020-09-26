Video: David De Gea’s superb late save for Manchester United vs Brighton

In the 92nd minute of Manchester United’s dramatic clash against Brighton, David De Gea showed the biggest positive sign in some time with a brilliant late save.

United’s No.1 goalkeeper, who has been out-of-form for quite a while now, came up clutch to deny Leandro Trossard from very close-range.

The ball dropped into Trossard’s path after United failed to clear the ball, the Belgian poked the ball towards goal but De Gea managed to quickly pull in his legs to make the save.

Pictures from BT Sport.

This could be a massive confidence booster for the Spaniard after a very rough patch over the last couple of seasons.