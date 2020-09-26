Chelsea’s afternoon at The Hawthorns continues to go from bad to worse, with Kyle Bartley putting West Brom 3-0 up before half an hour had been played.

The Blues had been shellshocked by Callum Robinson’s brace, before another howler allowed Bartley to side foot home unopposed and from inside the six yard box.

Frank Lampard won’t be happy with the basic nature of the Baggies’ corner routine being allowed to bear fruit.

It meant that the hosts were virtually out of sight well before half-time.

Pictures from RMC Sport