Chelsea head back to west London with a point from their clash against West Brom, thanks to a second-half fight back which saw them turnaround a 3-0 half-time deficit.

Captain for the day, Thiago Silva didn’t have the best debut after gifting the Baggies their second goal with a Steven Gerrard style error.

Frank Lampard wasn’t impressed with the way in which his side conceded the goals, however, he refused to blame Silva in his post-match press conference.