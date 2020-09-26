Video: Harry Maguire equalises for Man United after Luke Shaw wins free-kick with brilliant run

In the 42nd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League encounter against Brighton, the Red Devils bagged an almost instant reply to Neal Maupay’s opener from the penalty spot.

Luke Shaw showed he’s fighting to keep hold of the starting spot after a brilliant run down the left flank saw him cut down and a free-kick awarded to the Manchester outfit.

Set-piece specialist Bruno Fernandes floated a dangerous cross to the far post, Nemanja Matic poked the ball across the area and captain Harry Maguire knocked it over the line.

Replays showed that the final touch actually came off of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, with the ace losing the tussle with fellow England international Maguire.

Take a look at the equaliser from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side below:

Maguire gets the equalizer for Manchester United! #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Xqio1fYYwN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 26, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sport Soccer and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Role reversal at Man United as Bruno Fernandes gives away a cheap penalty and Maupay’s Panenka puts Brighton in front Marcelo out for Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Betis with back injury Barcelona XI without Luis Suarez shows they have the quality to cope with his departure

Brighton have just been the better side in the first-half, United look very sloppy without ball.