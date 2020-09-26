Menu

Video: Harry Maguire equalises for Man United after Luke Shaw wins free-kick with brilliant run

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
In the 42nd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League encounter against Brighton, the Red Devils bagged an almost instant reply to Neal Maupay’s opener from the penalty spot.

Luke Shaw showed he’s fighting to keep hold of the starting spot after a brilliant run down the left flank saw him cut down and a free-kick awarded to the Manchester outfit.

Set-piece specialist Bruno Fernandes floated a dangerous cross to the far post, Nemanja Matic poked the ball across the area and captain Harry Maguire knocked it over the line.

Replays showed that the final touch actually came off of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, with the ace losing the tussle with fellow England international Maguire.

Take a look at the equaliser from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side below:

Pictures from NBC Sport Soccer and RMC Sport.

Brighton have just been the better side in the first-half, United look very sloppy without ball.

