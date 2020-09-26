A see-saw battle at The Hawthorn’s saw Callum Hudson-Odoi bag a second goal for Chelsea and narrow West Brom’s three-goal lead to one.

The Blues had endured a terrible afternoon in the Midlands after going in at half-time 3-0 down, but an expected grilling in the dressing room would appear to have had the desired effect.

Mason Mount had already pulled one back for the west Londoners, and with their tails up, it wasn’t long before substitute, Hudson-Odoi, was able to grab another and give Frank Lampard’s side hope of an improbable point or better.

Pictures from RMC Sport