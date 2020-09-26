Menu

Video: ‘I don’t think their spending is over’ – Pundit tips Chelsea to make Declan Rice move as West Ham await bid

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
With nine days left of this summer’s transfer window, Chelsea are going to have to move quickly if they want to add to their ranks.

After their horror show against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night, Frank Lampard will surely be hoping that any potential bids for West Ham’s Declan Rice are successful.

Journalist, Alex Crook, told talkSPORT that he doesn’t believe that the Blues have finished their spending and the move for Rice would be to add him to the first-team as a centre-back alongside Thiago Silva.

David Moyes has gone on record before as saying Rice isn’t for sale, but Crook also notes that West Ham’s owners are bracing themselves for a bid, with Rice keen to make the switch even if he won’t force it.

