Video: ‘I’m not going to die’ – Pep Guardiola’s brutally honest response to title race question

Whilst speaking ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Leicester tomorrow Pep Guardiola made it clear that he’s not feeling the pressure ahead of another title race with Liverpool this season.

When the Catalan was questioned about the pressure of winning the top-flight, Guardiola simply responded with ‘I’m not going to die if I don’t win the Premier League.’

Guardiola admitted that his attitudes and feelings towards football have changed over the last six months, the 49-year-old’s mother sadly passed away from the Coronavirus.

? "What is the pressure? I'm not going to die if I don't win the Premier League. Worst that can happen they are going to sack me." Pep Guardiola when asked about the pressure of winning the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Y6yGfGfefl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 26, 2020

Guardiola, like many of his fellow top managers, has shown on many previous occasions just how much the pressures of football can impact him, but it appears as though Pep’s outlook has now changed.

You have to respect a brutally honest response like this, Guardiola added that the worst thing that can happen is that he’s sacked, he hinted that football is the most significant insignificant thing in life.