Video: Marcus Rashford shows composure with wonderful solo goal for Man United vs Brighton

In the 54th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Brighton, Marcus Rashford produced a moment of magic to fire his boyhood club into the lead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hit Graham Potter’s men on the break, Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball deep in his half and played in Rashford with a brilliant through ball.

Rashford charged down the left-flank before beating promising defender Ben White with some lovely skill, the forward ultimately sat down the centre-back before hitting the back of the net with his weaker left-foot.

Take a look at the England international’s fine effort below:

That is absolutely brilliant by Marcus Rashford ? Man Utd's number ? takes things into his own hands after a brilliant ball through by Bruno Fernandes! Sat the defender down twice… pic.twitter.com/wgEcrFuab1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Rashford showed brilliant composure to wait for the right opportunity to shoot, the wide forward also showed some exceptional skill.

This encounter has certainly been action-packed, what a way for the new matchday to be opened up.